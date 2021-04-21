A A
Leaders' Summit on Climate to take place April 22-23
To create lasting change, we need diverse voices. The Leaders' Summit on Climate taking place April 22-23, will reconvene the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, a U.S.-led initiative that played a vital role in delivering the Paris Agreement. In addition to major economies,
President Joe Biden is welcoming other crucial voices into the conversation including leaders of countries that demonstrate strong climate leadership, are especially vulnerable to climate impacts, or are charting innovative pathways to a net-zero economy are at the table.
US Embassy to Armenia