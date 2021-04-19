A A
Flag Retirement Ceremony
Recently the United States Embassy conducted a flag retirement ceremony to replace the current United States Flag that has been flying proudly over the United States Embassy in Yerevan.
Flag retirement ceremonies have a long history and differ depending on the organization, with the main theme being that we always honor the flag as a sacred symbol of our nation. The American Legion first passed a resolution in 1937 on retiring the U.S. Flag and many organizations have followed the ritual to ensure our flags are disposed of properly and with respect.
Our Marine Security Guard Detachment made sure the flag was shown dignity and respect as it was retired from service to be disposed of at a later date. Worn out flags can be disposed of in different ways as long as it is in a dignified manner.