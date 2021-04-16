A A
961 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Armenia
As of April 16, 11:00 AM, 207103 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 186200 recoveries and 3835 deaths. 16099 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 926293 tests have been completed.
Thus, 5870 tests were done yesterday, of which 961 new cases. We have 1075 recoveries and 18 deaths.
5 cases of death were registered yesterday when the patients tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such cases is 969.