Armen Sarkissian to pay an official visit to Georgia
At the invitation of President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili, the President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and his wife Nouneh Sarkissian will pay an official visit to Georgia on April 15.
Within the framework of his visit, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili will have a tête-à- tête meeting, followed by an extended one. Discussions will focus on the agenda of bilateral relations, and issues of expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields; they will also touch upon regional issues and developments.
During his visit, President Armen Sarkissian will meet with Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II and Archil Talakvadze, Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia.
President Sarkissian will visit the St. George Primate Church of the Armenian Apostolic Church in Georgia.