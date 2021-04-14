PM congratulates Yazidi community on Malake Taus

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Presents Report on Implementation of Procedure and Results of RA Government Programme for 2020

Parliament Passes Draft Laws Debated on the Previous Day

The Coronavirus-Related Situation in Armenia

Statement by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group

Demand for government bonds prevails over 3 times

Arshak Karapetyan is considered to be appointed to the post of First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces

Ilham the falsifier should decide at last which of his lies is more correct: Office of the Third President of RA

Such anti-human behavior of the Azerbaijani high-ranking leadership is more vocal than any statement or PR-campaign on peace:MFA of Armenia

Newly elected Deputy Vahagn Aleksanyan sworn in

Ararat Mirzoyan to leave for Saint Petersburg on a working visit

Migration Committee Chair expresses deep concern over the fate of alleged captives and missing persons from the recent conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Angela Merkel to address PACE spring session

726 new cases in Armenia: COVID-19

The so-called "Park" dedicated to the Artsakh war in Baku is a proof of Azerbaijani genocidal policy and state supported Armenophobia

The announcement of British Embassy

The U.S. Embassy offers condolences to Hirair Hovnanian’s family and friends

RA Issued Eurobonds Are Now Traded on Armenia Securities Exchange

ADB Supports Digital Platform to Help Improve Land Resources Management in Armenia

COVID 19: 510 new cases and 18 deaths

"We need speed and simplicity to remove barriers to the acquisition, manufacture and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines globally"

The Coronavirus-Related Situation in Armenia

Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, dies aged 99

President Sarkissyan meets with US Ambassador to Armenia Lynn Tracy

President Armen Sarkissian met with the rectors of some state universities

FAO Food Price Index rising for tenth straight month

COVID 19: 28 deaths

ATTENTION. the air temperature will gradually go up by 7-9 degrees

"Sputnik-V" is delivered to Armenia