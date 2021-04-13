Anoncement of the office of Serge Sargsyan, 3rd President of RA

After several attempts to falsify the history and culture of Armenia, privatize the historical cradle of the Armenian people, Artsakh and the Republic of Armenia with its capital, Ilham the falsifier decided to falsify the history of the negotiation process with his own cynicism. He decided to turn the failure of Azerbaijan in the April four-day war into a victory, to attribute his indirect request to end the war to the other side, to come up with texts of a dialogue as direct quotes, citing this falsification. And he found a way to replace the truth with his own lie, repeating the same thing over and over until the other person gets tired of denying it or just ignores a liar like him, leaving only his lie as the only proof of “reality.”