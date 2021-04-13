A A
Newly elected Deputy Vahagn Aleksanyan sworn in (video)
On April 13, the NA regular sitting was convened. The Speaker of Parliament Ararrat Mirzoyan informed that the Central Electoral Commission presented the protocol N 16 on giving the mandate of the elected NA deputy and terminated ahead of time the authorities Suren Grigoryan according to which, the mandate was given to the next candidate of the first part of the national electoral list of My Step alliance Vahagn Aleksanyan.
Pursuant to Article 33.4 of the Constitutional Law the RA NA Rules of Procedure, the newly elected deputy was sworn in.