COVID 19: 510 new cases and 18 deaths
As of April 12, 11:00 AM, 203327 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 182836 recoveries and 3753 deaths. 15785 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 906177 tests have been completed.
Thus, 3461 tests were done yesterday, of which 510 new cases. We have 873 recoveries and 18 deaths.
1 case of death was registered yesterday when the patient tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such cases is 953.