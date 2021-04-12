COVID 19: 510 new cases and 18 deaths

"We need speed and simplicity to remove barriers to the acquisition, manufacture and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines globally"

The Coronavirus-Related Situation in Armenia

Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, dies aged 99

President Sarkissyan meets with US Ambassador to Armenia Lynn Tracy

President Armen Sarkissian met with the rectors of some state universities

FAO Food Price Index rising for tenth straight month

COVID 19: 28 deaths

ATTENTION. the air temperature will gradually go up by 7-9 degrees

"Sputnik-V" is delivered to Armenia

Pleased with the outcome of his meeting with Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister calls it productive

The European Union and WHO deliver new shipment of oxygen concentrators

Vladimir Putin receives Nikol Pashinyan in the Kremlin

Endorsement to Legislative Package on Making Amendments and Addenda to Constitutional Law RA Judicial Code

First Female MPs

Thanks to you, our country is standing today, in true sense of my words. Arman Tatoyan

Defense departments heads discusses the situation related to the settlement in Nagorno-Karabakh

United States provides additional $1,000,000 to Armenia

There is still a woman among our captive compatriots. Nikol Pashinyan

1025 new cases

The congratulatory message of the President of the Republic

The answer of the MFA Spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan to the questions of the journalists

Ucom offers buying Xiaomi Redmi 9T smartphone at exceptional conditions

"Surmalu" trade center after fire

Fire in Pshatavan village was extinguished

Protocol on Suspending the Powers of the NA Deputy Suren Grigoryan

385 cases in total, 167of which were emergent and 17 deaths

Ucom and the National Olympic Committee of Armenia have signed a memorandum of understanding