President Armen Sarkissian met with the rectors of some state universities (video)
Today, the President of the Republic Armen Sarkissian met with the rectors of some state universities.
Gegham Gevorkyan, Acting Rector of Yerevan State University, Armen Muradyan, Rector of Yerevan State Medical University, Vardan Urutyan, Rector of the National Agrarian University of Armenia, Ruben Aghgashyan, Performing the Obligations of the Rector of the National Polytechnic University of Armenia, Ruzanna Hakobyan, Rector of Gavar State University, and Diana Galoyan, Rector of the Armenian State University of Economics, participated in the meeting.
They touched upon the legislative package “On Higher Education and Science.” The rectors of the universities presented their views and approaches to the package.