There is still a woman among our captive compatriots. Nikol Pashinyan

Congratulatory Message by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Motherhood and Beauty Day

Dear mothers, daughters, sisters, Dear women, I offer you my most cordial congratulations on Motherhood and Beauty Day. For two years in a row, we have been marking this holiday amid crisis. First the global pandemic, then the war unleashed against Artsakh kept us all in anxiety and deep sorrow. In this challenging period, you instill confidence into your families, your loved ones, each other, and hold strong under the heavy burden of problems and difficulties at home, in medical and educational institutions, at work or in any area of public activity. Dear mothers, I bow to you for giving birth to your children and for upbringing worthy citizens of Armenia.

I convey special words of homage to those mothers, wives, sisters and daughters of our brothers who perished in the Artsakh wars. I understand that nothing can bring comfort and relief to you, but I am convinced that a strong, prosperous, self-confident and developing homeland can sooth your pain. I offer my most profound condolences to the mothers, wives, daughters and sisters of our captive compatriots.

We have done and are doing everything possible to get our brothers back to their homeland. I remember with deep regret that there is still a woman among our captive compatriots. Let my sorrow give fortitude and vigor to her and to all our captive compatriots to overcome this ordeal together. Dear women, I am convinced that together, shoulder to shoulder, we will be able to set the country on its feet by endeavoring for the sake of a developing, prosperous Armenia and Artsakh. I am confident that no difficulty can oppress you. We will never give up our spirit of seeing the homeland rebuilt and prosperous!