A A
The Coronavirus-Related Situation in Armenia
As of April 6, 11:00 AM, 197873 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 177601 recoveries and 3627 deaths.
15713 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 880290 tests have been completed. Thus, 3470 tests were done yesterday, of which 760 new cases. We have 712 recoveries and 13 deaths. 9 cases of death were registered yesterday when the patients tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such cases is 932.