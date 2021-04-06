A A
Fire in Pshatavan village was extinguished (video)
On April 6, at 08:35 the fire in the area of an outpost of Pshatavan village was extinguished by the firefighters.
About 65 ha of the grass are burnt.
We recall that, on April 5, at 16:53 an emergency call was received to Armavir regional crisis management that a grass are was burning in the area of an outpost of Pshatavan village. Two fire units from the Fire and Rescue Squad of Regional Rescue Department and one water car of the Rescue Service of the MES of RA dispatched to the scene. According to preliminary data, about 50 ha of grass area burnt. The fire was isolated at 19:22. The firefighting activities stopped due to darkness: the patrolling was implemented.