Armen Sarkissian paid tribute to the memory of the heroes killed during the April hostilities in 2016 (video)

Today, the President of the Republic Armen Sarkissian visited the "Yerablur" military pantheon. The President was accompanied by former conscripts of the Armenian Armed Forces Arkady Andreasyan, Arsen Hovakimyan, André Vardumyan, as well as Gor Darmanyan and Liparit Melkonyan. The latter started working in the Office of the President of the Republic within the framework of the Presidential Initiative to support the Fatherland defenders.

President Sarkissian laid flowers on the graves of the heroes who sacrificed their lives during the April hostilities in 2016 and the Artsakh war, and paid tribute to their memory; he also talked to the people in Yerablur, the relatives of the servicemen killed during the Artsakh war.

The President of the Republic also laid flowers on the graves of the National Hero of Armenia, Hero of Artsakh, and the First Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Vazgen Sargsyan, National Hero of Armenia Monté Melkonyan, and General Andranik.