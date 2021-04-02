A A
The Coronavirus-Related Situation in Armenia
194852 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 174545 recoveries and 3552 deaths. 15851 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 864876 tests have been completed.
Thus, 4830 tests were done yesterday, of which 1116 new cases. We have 864 recoveries and 19 deaths. 4 cases of death were registered yesterday when the patients tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such cases is 904.