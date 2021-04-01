Pashinyan felicitates Assyrian community on Kha b’Nissan
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Armenia’s Assyrian community on Kha b’Nissan, the Assyrian New Year. The message reads:
“I hereby extend my most cordial felicitations to Armenia’s Assyrian community on the Assyrian New Year, Kha b’Nissan. May this oldest religious-national festival, which heralds the rebirth of nature, bring you a happy new year! May it be a year of new births, ideas, conceptions and ever new achievements!
We have had to defy numerous challenges together throughout history. Today as well, following up on the centuries-old tradition of friendship between the Armenian and Assyrian peoples, we are facing a challenging period on the way to building a bright future for our common homeland.
Let our family hearths henceforth be filled with love, harmony and homely warmth. I wish you a happy Kha b’Nissan!”