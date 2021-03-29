A A
424 new cases
As of March 29, 11:00 AM, 190741 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 172096 recoveries and 3476 deaths. 14287 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 842817 tests have been completed.
Thus, 3978 tests were done yesterday, of which 424 new cases. We have 590 recoveries and 12 deaths.
1 case of death was registered yesterday when the patient tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such cases is 882.