Armenian National team took 3 points from Iceland (video)
FIFA WC 2022 qualifying round Group J Matchday 2 match between Armenia and Iceland took place at the Republican stadium after Vazgen Sargsyan on March 28.
Armenian National team won with the score 2:0.
For the first time, the Armenian national team started in the qualifying tournament of the World Cup with two victories in a row. FIFA WC 2022 qualification J group Matchday 1 match between Liechtenstein and Armenia took place at Rheinpark stadium, Vaduz, on March 25. Armenian National team won with the score 1:0.