The Coronavirus-Related Situation in Armenia :18 deaths
As of March 26, 11:00 AM, 188446 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 170160 recoveries and 3434 deaths. 13976 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 828159 tests have been completed. Thus, 5525 tests were done yesterday, of which 1005 new cases.
We have 433 recoveries and 18 deaths. 5 cases of death were registered yesterday when the patients tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such cases is 876.