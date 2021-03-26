At the night of March 28-29, negative temperature is predicted in the valley zone of the Republic
ATTENTION! At the night of March 28-29, negative temperature is predicted in the valley zone of the Republic: in the air the temperature is predicted -3...-4 degrees, on the ground it is predicted -5…-7 degrees.
In the Republic In the daytime of March 26-27 in most regions from time to time precipitation is predicted: on 27 in the mountainous foothill regions in the form of snow.
At night of March 26, 28-30 no precipitation is predicted. South-west wind speed is 2-5 m/s, in separate places the wind speed may exceed up to 15-20 m/s. In the daytime of March 26-28 the air temperature will gradually go down by 10-12 degrees.
In Yerevan
In the daytime of March 26, on 27 from time to time precipitation is predicted: on 27 in high places in the form of wet snow. At night of March 26, 28-30 no precipitation is predicted.