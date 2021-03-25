A A
1257 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia
As of March 25, 11:00 AM, 187441 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 169727 recoveries and 3416 deaths. 13427 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 822634 tests have been completed.
Thus, 5228 tests were done yesterday, of which 1257 new cases. We have 242 recoveries and 18 deaths.
6 cases of death were registered yesterday when the patients tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such cases is 871.