One part of the accidents happened due to the lack of the road signs providing the road traffic (video)

The legislative initiative on Amending the RA Law on Local Self-Government authored by the deputy Vagharshak Hakobyan was debated in the first reading. It aims at regulate the problems existing in the road traffic in the communities of the republic, except the city of Yerevan.

It is proposed to reformulate the Article 35.1.19, particularly it is specified that the body will be responsible for the availability of the road markings or for their absence.

According to statistics, from 1 January 2019 until 5 March 2020, 5481 road traffic accidents happened in the republic, as a consequence of which 386 people died and 7827 of them got injured. One part of the accidents happened due to the lack of the road signs providing the road traffic.

Vagharshak Hakobyan said that though some rural communities do not have financial problems, however there are no road signs as the responsible body is not specified.

The bill was endorsed by the NA Head Committee and the Government.

The deputies, delivering a speech highlighted the adoption of the bill, considering the huge number of the road traffic accidents a part of which happened due to the lack of the road signs.

All the bills discussed the day before were also passed.

Covering the agenda, the parliament ended the works of the regular sittings.