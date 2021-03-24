A A
President Armen Sarkissian met with Lilit Makunts, the leader of the NA "My Step" faction (video)
Today, the President of the Republic Armen Sarkissian met with Lilit Makunts, the leader of the NA faction "My Step."
They touched upon the situation in the country, the ways to overcome it, and as a solution, to hold early parliamentary elections.
Presenting their position and approaches, Lilit Makunts noted that the "My Step" faction attaches importance to the improvement of the electoral legislation, and particularly, holding the forthcoming early parliamentary elections by proportional representation system.