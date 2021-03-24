A A
President Armen Sarkissian met with Edmon Marukyan, the leader of the NA "Bright Armenia" faction (video)
Today, the President of the Republic Armen Sarkissian met with Edmon Marukyan, the leader of the "Bright Armenia" faction of the National Assembly.
They discussed the situation in the country and the ways to overcome the internal political crisis. In that context, they touched upon holding early parliamentary elections.
The leader of the "Bright Armenia" faction presented their position and approaches, emphasizing the importance of observing the agreements already reached on holding the elections by the current legislation.