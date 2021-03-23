A A
Nikol Pashinyan meets with Armen Sarkissian (video)
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today met with RA President Armen Sarkissian.
The Prime Minister and the President discussed the situation in the country. They talked about the steps aimed at improving the internal political atmosphere. In this context, reference was made to the proposed early parliamentary elections. The parties stressed the need to amend the Constitution and improve the legislative framework in an effort to hold free and fair elections.