Nikol Pashinyan condemns Azerbaijan’s breach of its commitments assumed under the trilateral statement (video)
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today received OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Stéphane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (USA), Charge d’Affaires of the Russian Embassy in Armenia Alexei Sinegubov and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.
The Premier appreciated the Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ visit to the region in the wake of the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Nagorno-Karabakh. Nikol Pashinyan considered it necessary to resume the negotiations in the frame of the Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship in order to achieve a comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
The Premier highlighted as a top priority the determination of Artsakh’s statute on the basis of peoples’ right to self-determination, the de-occupation of those territories occupied by Azerbaijan, the establishment of conditions necessary for safe repatriation of Artsakh-domiciled Armenians and the protection of religious and cultural assets.
The Head of the Armenian Government condemned Azerbaijan’s breach of its commitments assumed under the trilateral statement, which was reflected in provocative actions on the line of contact between Artsakh and Azerbaijan on December 11 and 12.
Issues related to the post-war situation, the resumption of the negotiation process, the reinstatement of the rights of Artsakh-based Armenians and their safety were discussed during the meeting.