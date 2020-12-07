A A
New group of specialists from Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations arrives in Stepanakert
A new group of specialists from the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations has arrived in Nagorno Karabakh to carry out humanitarian mission tasks.
Firefighters, cynologists and psychologists were sent to Nagorno Karabakh. In addition, three passenger buses, machinery and equipment were transported to Stepanakert.
Rescuers continue to provide assistance to the affected population of Nagorno-Karabakh. 4 tons of furniture were delivered today. In addition, more than 65 tons of humanitarian aid, which was previously delivered by the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, was distributed.