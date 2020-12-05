A A
Restoration works of Kapan's "Syunik" airport completed
The Civil Aviation Committee informs that within the framework of the small aviation development program in the Republic of Armenia, the restoration works of the "Syunik" airport in the city of Kapan in Syunik region of the Republic of Armenia have been completed.
With the direct support of the Civil Aviation Committee, Syunik Airport LLC completely repaired the artificial cover of the airport runway, built a new passenger complex, and installed a new perimeter fence in accordance with international standards.