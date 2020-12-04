A A
New campaign was initiated against me and the Bright Armenia - Edmon Marukyan
Bright Armenia leader Edmon Marukyan writes on his Facebook page.
"From today, a new campaign was initiated against me and the Bright Armenia in the media, on TV, on social networks today.
Please do not give in to manipulations and various conspiracy theories, do not get nervous about them, continue calmly and restrainedly presenting and promoting our approaches.
This is neither the first nor the last campaign during the previous 3 years.
We have gone through it, we will go through it once more."