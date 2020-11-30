Ameriabank Successfully Placed Its First Ever Green Bond

Ameriabank issued a Green Bond in EUR for the equivalent of USD 50 million, marking a milestone in the local financial market as the first ever Green Bond project in Armenia. The Green Bond was structured in accordance with internationally recognized ICMA Green Bond Principles (the GBP).

The debut Green Bond is issued in close cooperation with our long lasting partner – FMO, the Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank - that is also the anchor investor in this transaction. Sustainalytics, a global leader in sustainability research & analysis, provided the Second-Party Opinion to our Green Bond Framework (GBF), verifying GBF’s alignment with the GBP and the global market standards. Ernst & Young acted as the external consultant in GBF design and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) adaptation for our core business.

Artak Hanesyan, CEO of Ameriabank, commented: “We are delighted to announce that Ameriabank has successfully issued the first-ever Green Bond from Armenia. Funding raised via Green Bonds provides an unrivalled opportunity to play an essential role in financing green projects that contribute to environmental sustainability. I would like to thank our partners at FMO for their support to become the key investor in this landmark transaction. Lastly, I would also congratulate our team at Ameriabank with this success.”

Huib-Jan de Ruijter, CIO of FMO added: "Today marks another important step in our strong and successful relationship with Ameriabank. Throughout the years, we have taken a wide variety of steps together, including the provision of a subordinated loan, various senior debt facilities, and a loan targeted at youth entrepreneurs. In 2019 we agreed to embark on a green finance development journey, leading to the green bond we can present today. I’m very much looking forward to our future cooperation and supporting Ameriabank in further developing its Green Strategy to help reach its ambitions to be the leading green bank in the country.”

About FMO

FMO is the Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank. Investing in over 80 countries, FMO supports jobs and income generation in order to improve people’s lives in the parts of the world where it can make the biggest difference. The role of FMO extends beyond financing, as it helps businesses to operate and grow transparently in an environmentally and socially responsible manner.

With FMO clients serving millions of customers, their adoption of good practices will have a broad positive impact on local development. They create jobs, provide people with an income, generate taxes and contribute to a healthy private sector. This makes it possible to build a local economy that offers opportunities for people today without compromising the opportunities of future generations. FMO is one of the largest bilateral private sector development banks globally. For more information, please visit www.fmo.nl

About Ameriabank

Ameriabank is a dynamically developing bank and one of the major and most stable financial institutions in Armenia with clearly formulated digital agenda. The first investment bank in Armenia, Ameriabank is a universal bank offering innovative corporate, investment and retail banking services in a comprehensive package of banking solutions.

For further information, please visit www.ameriabank.am