Ararat Mirzoyan holds telephone conversation with Russian Chairman of State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin
At the initiative of the Russian side, President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a telephone conversation with the Russian Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin. The Chairman of the State Duma congratulated Mirzoyan on birthdays and condemned the attack against him.
As the press service of the National Assembly of Armenia reports, the interlocutors highlighted the adoption of the trilateral declaration under the mediation of Russian President Putin on stopping hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh, emphasizing that thanks to that declaration it was possible to save the lives of tens of thousands of people.