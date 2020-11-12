Clash between police and protesters in Freedom Square - video (video)

-
Artur Vanetsyan released
Artsrun Hovhannisyan announces about his resignation
Houses in Karvachar burned down before being handed over to Turks
Good news about Dadivank - video
Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh to be rotated at least twice year
Clash between police and protesters in Freedom Square - video
Artsakh National Assembly deputy reads Vitaly Balasanyan's message
President Sarkissian meets with Republic party chairman Aram Sargsyan
Opposition Bright Armenia faction initiates petition on convening emergency session of Parliament
Serzh Sargsyan summoned by National Security Service
Journalist organizations about attack on Azatutyun Radio
New video from WarGonzo
Iranian President expresses satisfaction over declaration of ending war in Nagorno Karabakh
Identities of people who committed violations in NA clarified, some of them arrested
I congratulate our friends Armenia and Azerbaijan for ending a tragic war - Georgian President
Kremlin denies reports on deployment of Turkish troops in Karabakh
Conversation with a citizen. My fault - Prime Minister
Statement by the RA High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan
Statement by the Foreign Ministry of Armenia regarding the downing of the Russian Mi-24 helicopter by the armed forces of Azerbaijan
European Union disburses over € 35 million in grants to address the impact of COVID-19 pandemic in Armenia
Stepanakert again bombarded by Azerbaijani forces
Turkish Finance Minister resigns
Video of "capture" of Shushi Fortress shot in another place
RA Prosecutor General's Office turns to Diplomatic representations and International organizations accredited in RA
The battle for Shushi continues
Along with hostilities,Azerbaijan continues to destroy peaceful settlements with long-range missiles
“World War III is on its way in the form of hybrid warfare” – Nikol Pashinyan’s interview to German ARD TV channel
The opponent, involving new forces and military means, continues to fulfill its plans to capture Shushi
Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh on the ongoing war crimes of Azerbaijan
The Human Rights Defender of Armenia and the Human Rights Ombudsman of Artsakh published an ad hoc report on the use of incendiary ammunition