Statement by the RA High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan

Statement by the Foreign Ministry of Armenia regarding the downing of the Russian Mi-24 helicopter by the armed forces of Azerbaijan

European Union disburses over € 35 million in grants to address the impact of COVID-19 pandemic in Armenia

Stepanakert again bombarded by Azerbaijani forces

Turkish Finance Minister resigns

Video of "capture" of Shushi Fortress shot in another place

RA Prosecutor General's Office turns to Diplomatic representations and International organizations accredited in RA

The battle for Shushi continues

Along with hostilities,Azerbaijan continues to destroy peaceful settlements with long-range missiles

“World War III is on its way in the form of hybrid warfare” – Nikol Pashinyan’s interview to German ARD TV channel

The opponent, involving new forces and military means, continues to fulfill its plans to capture Shushi

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh on the ongoing war crimes of Azerbaijan

The Human Rights Defender of Armenia and the Human Rights Ombudsman of Artsakh published an ad hoc report on the use of incendiary ammunition

Serj Tankian about war, diaspora and 2 new songs of SOAD

For about two days now, the fighting around Shushi has not stopped

Statement by the Committee on Culture on the change of the status of Hagia Sophia

Sotk-Karvachar highway closed

3 victims as result of shelling of peaceful settlements at night

Khash for Soldiers. Yeghvard of Syunik region lives and is protected - video

Armenian soldier hits enemy drone with rifle - video

Russia provides us weapons in the quantity so that we do not lose, but not in the quantity that we can defeat Azerbaijan - Are Papyan

Azerbaijani military forces target peaceful population in Davit Bek and Agarak villages of Syunik Province of Armenia

Englewood Cliffs recognizes independence of Artsakh

Turkish TV channel accidentally presents truth

Another consignment of humanitarian aid has arrived to Armenia from the Russian city of Pyatigorsk

Heavy artillery used in city of Martuni and Shushi shelled with various weapons

Life on border. David Beck Community - video

The forth enemy UAV was destroyed at around 21:30 in the area of Akunq village, Gegharkunik region

Damage caused by the Azerbaijani aggression to civilian population and objects as of November 3