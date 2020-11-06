A A
3 victims as result of shelling of peaceful settlements at night
The State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh reports:
“The Azerbaijani-Turkish forces opened intense gunfire at the town of Shushi and the city of Stepanakert during the entire night. Several residential homes in Shushi were set ablaze as a result of the bombardment, and destructions occurred in the capital city as well. The rescue squads of the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations are working at the scenes. According to preliminary information three civilians were killed in the bombardments. Other details are being clarified.”