A A
Azerbaijani military forces target peaceful population in Davit Bek and Agarak villages of Syunik Province of Armenia
The Human Rights Ombudsman of Armenia has released an ad hoc report on Azerbaijani military attacks against Davit Bek and Agarak villages of Syunik province of Armenia.
Alarming calls of civilians of Davit Bek and Agarak villages addressed to the Human Rights Defender, interviews with local administrations and the fact-finding activities in villages confirmed that military attacks of Azerbaijani armed forces pose a real danger to civilians; gross violations of their rights to life;health; property and other rights were established.
As confirmed in the report, the Azerbaijani military attacks damaged 38 residential houses, 2 livestock barns, 20 cattle and 5 vehicles in Davit Bek village. Gravestones in the village cemetery were also crushed.
One civilian was killed and 2 were wounded (one of them sustained serious injuries).
Shelling damaged residential houses and civilian infrastructure in Agarak village. Private cars and other property in the village were also destroyed. Two civilians have sustained injuries.
The full version of the report will be available on the official website of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia.