Damage caused by the Azerbaijani aggression to civilian population and objects as of November 3
Based on the results of the fact-finding mission, the staff of the Artsakh Human Rights Ombudsman updated the information on the consequences of the Azerbaijani crimes against the Artsakh civilian population since September 27.
As of November 3, a total of 46 civilians have been killed - a little girl, 7 women, and 38 men. A total of 144 people were wounded, of which 123 received serious injuries: 104 of them are male and 19 are female citizens.
170 peaceful settlements of the Artsakh Republic were severely damaged, in particular, 13800 private immovable property, 2100 private movable property, 3100 infrastructures, public and industrial objects.