Azerbaijan has continued to fire on civilian settlements throughout the day today. The city of Martuni and its neighboring villages were subjected to aerial bombing. There were no casualties, the physical damage is still being assessed.
At noon, Azerbaijani forces carried out rocket attacks on Shushi, mainly from Grad and Smerch launchers. Many structures in the city were ruined, including partial damage to the Persian Gohar Agha mosque.
The Air Force was also used in an attack on Martakert. That city was once again bombed, although there were no civilian casualties in the attack. Explosions were heard in Stepanakert as well, with no casualties. The air raid siren was heard 7 times in the capital city alone.