Last night the enemy tried to attack along the entire frontline. The attempts were especially intense in the directions of Martuni and Shushi. In the direction of Martuni, the units of the Defense Army made tactical maneuvers to create more advantageous conditions for fighting on the frontline, which is a part of the strategy.
In the second direction, the Defense Army predicted the possible actions of the enemy and destroyed their columns and manpower at the same place.From now on, the Azeris can call this place "Hell's Gorge" because they had a lot of losses and their plans completely failed.
Right now, the units of the Defense Army confidently stand on their positions, controlling the operative-tactical situation and ready to stop all the attacks of the enemy.
Press Secretary of the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh Republic Suren Sarumyan