The deployment of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh could be the optimal solution to the conflict - Nikol Pashinyan

Former Chairman of Criminal Chamber of RA Court of Cassation David Avetisyan dies

First platoon of women undergoes training

2398 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Armenia

Google Ad

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan sends address in connection with Day of Workers of State Service of Emergency Situations

84-year-old Misha Melkumyan, a civilian captured by the Azerbaijani armed forces, died this night - Arman Tatoyan

Azerbaijani forces attempt to launch new offensive in south-eastern direction

Painters unite to make money and help army

Interview of Zohrab Mnatsakanyan to German DW channel - video

The operation to destroy the subversive groups continues

Azerbaijan continues war crimes against the peaceful population. Artsakh Human Rights Ombudsman

Bodies of Armenian soldiers and prisoners are treated by the methods of ISIS - RA Ombudsman

Missile strikes on civilian areas have to stop - Migration Committee Chairperson

Nikol Pashinyan offers condolences to Emmanuel Macron over terror attack in Nice

Arayik Harutyunyan addressed nation from Artsakh's Shushi city

Putin believes there is no easy solution to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Google Ad

Belgium MP finds self under shelling in Nagorno-Karabakh

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: ICRC facilitates transfer of combatants killed in action

Former Presidents of Uruguay express solidarity to Armenian people

Support Armenian producer, choose Armenian product - video

Azerbaijan’s statement about shooting down two Su-25 aircrafts of the Armed Forces of Armenia is false information - Shushan Stepanyan

Head of Information and Public Relations Department of Shirak Marzpetaran Samvel Grigoryan dies

Azerbaijan’s aim is the ethnic cleansing of Armenians in NK - Nikol Pashinyan

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan holds telephone conversation with Josep Borrell

Result of today's rocket attack in Shushi - photos

The war crimes of the Azerbaijani regime against the civilian population are accompanied by the direct involvement of Turkey and the foreign terrorist fighters

Azerbaijan does not care about its own losses

Since the last update the new losses of Azerbaijan are: 3 UAVs, 14 armored vehicles, 105 casualties

Heated battles taking place in Avetaranots, Sghnakh, and Aknaghbyur