Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan sends address in connection with Day of Workers of State Service of Emergency Situations

On October 30, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan on the occasion of the Day of Workers of the State Service of Emergency Situations sent an address, which runs as follows:

"Dear compatriots,

Today is the Day of Workers of the State Service of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Artsakh. In this regard, I signed decrees on awarding high state awards to a group of devotees and on conferring ranks of the rescue service. According to my decree, Director of the State Service of Emergency Situations Colonel Karen Sargsyan was granted the rank of Major General of the Rescue Service.

The Motherland highly appreciates the selfless service and professionalism of its devotees. So it was and it will be so from now on.

At this crucial moment for our people, when the fate and future of all Armenians is being decided in Artsakh, the employees of the Service continue to perform their functions and sacred duty to the Homeland at a high level.

Unfortunately, servicemen Hovik Aghajanyan and Harout Atajanyan were killed while performing their duties these days. Their memory is everlasting in the hearts of those who live. There are also wounded among the employees of the structure. I wish them a speedy recovery.

Dear friends,

My greatest wish and desire is that from now on you carry out your official duties for the protection of the population only in peaceful and safe conditions.

Peace and welfare to you, your families and our Homeland!"