Azerbaijan does not care about its own losses (video)

Azerbaijan continues to violate humanitarian agreements with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs on corpses, prisoners of war and other detainees, while thousands of corpses destroyed during hostilities are already rotting in various parts of the frontline.

By such behavior, the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan shows that it does not care not only about the norms of international humanitarian law, but also about the corpses of its own servicemen and their memory.