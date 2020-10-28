A A
Today, the Azerbaijani armed forces attacked Stepanakert and Shushi with a Smerch multiple rocket launcher, this time, in parallel with residential areas, targeting even medical centers.
By all written or unwritten norms and rules, this is a war crime that violates a fundamental right of person to medical care.
We call on all international organizations and the international community to condemn this terrorist act and take concrete steps in response to it.