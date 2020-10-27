Three women were wounded from the Azerbaijani cluster missile strike on Nngi village - Artsakh Human Rights Ombudsman
According to the information received by the Artsakh Human Rights Ombudsman's Office, Azerbaijan continues to strike the peaceful settlements of Artsakh.
According to verified information, in the afternoon Azerbaijan - with cluster missiles of “Smerch” multiple rocket launcher – struck on the residential areas of Nngi village of Martuni region where many civilians, temporarily displaced from a number of other communities, took refuge. As a result of the strike, three women were wounded, one house was completely destroyed, other houses and infrastructure of the community were also damaged to varying degrees.
Considering that there are no military objects near the community, as well as a prohibited wide-range cluster missile was used in a densely populated area, it is clear that the Azerbaijani armed forces had criminal intent to target the civilian population and objects. The Human Rights Ombudsman calls on the international community and human rights organizations to take immediate steps to properly respond to and stop the Azerbaijani atrocities against the people of Artsakh.