President Arayik Harutyunyan received head of the Volunteers' Union of Crimea Armen Martoyan
On 27 October President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received head of the Volunteers' Union of Crimea, representative of the local Armenian community Armen Martoyan, who arrived in Artsakh with a humanitarian mission.
The Head of the State noted that in this crucial moment for Artsakh, the united and consolidated struggle of various communities of the Diaspora gives great strength and energy to those living in the homeland. Arayik Harutyunyan also highlighted such visits, emphasizing that the Armenians of Crimea have passed a difficult but vital way with the people of that country.
Armen Martoyan expressed gratitude to the President for the warm welcome, noting that the Armenians of Crimea in these hard days of war stand unanimously by their brothers and sisters in Artsakh.
Head of the "Friends of Crimea" Armenian club, chairman of the "Constitutional Law Union" Armen Babukhanyan and chief advisor to the Artsakh Republic President - ambassador at large Rudik Hyusnunts attended the meeting.