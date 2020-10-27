A A
Insulting Muslims over abhorrent crimes of extremists is an opportunistic abuse of freedom of speech - Iran's Zarif
Iran's foreign minister has accused France of fanning the flames of "extremism" after French President Emmanuel Macron defended the publication of cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad.
"Insulting 1.9B Muslims - & their sanctities - for the abhorrent crimes of such extremists is an opportunistic abuse of freedom of speech. It only fuels extremism," Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Monday.