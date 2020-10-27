Sotk-Karvachar highway closed

Insulting Muslims over abhorrent crimes of extremists is an opportunistic abuse of freedom of speech - Iran's Zarif

Exclude the use of smartphones - Ministry of Defense

Artsakh Ombudsman researches some speculated photos of children

Last night, Azeris used the cover of darkness and managed to capture Qubatlu (Sanasar) and move forward in some directions

Anna Hakobyan to depart to assist with protection of our borders with detachment of 13 females

The safety and rights of our people are not subject to compromise - Arayik Harutyunyan

Nikol Pashinyan talks about another failed ceasefire

Intensity of bombing has drastically increased - Shushan Stepanyan

Iran sends special units and military equipment to NK and Nakhichevan borders

1 civilian killed and 2 wounded in Avetaranots village as result of Azerbaijani missile attacks

At this difficult for Armenia and Artsakh moment, Austria has reiterated its unambiguous support to the Armenian people - Armen Sarkissian

Letters with such content should not be believed as well as any data should not be transmitted - Personal Data Protection Agency

Symbol of "bloody wash" action by Armenians of Canada explained

Armenians also win in field of education

State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh asks Stepanakert residents not to panic in event of hearing sounds of explosions

Azerbaijani side violates ceasefire in peaceful settlements

The Armenian side will continue to strictly adhere to the ceasefire regime

Border guards - photos

Greek Prime Minister expresses his support for Macron over insults voiced by Turkey

Relatively calm situation maintains in peaceful settlements of Artsakh

Before 08:00, Azerbaijan hurried to accuse Armenian side of grossly violating the ceasefire - Ministry of Defense of Artsakh

From 08.00 Armenian side will maintain the full ceasefire - Pashinyan

ANCA Chairman Raffi Hamparian: It's Working! Keep Up the Pressure

The Republic of Artsakh confirms its readiness to comply, on a reciprocal basis, with the terms of the humanitarian ceasefire

The humanitarian ceasefire will take effect at 08:00 a.m. local time (12:00 a.m. EDT) on October 26, 2020

Press Statement by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group

During the day, after midday, the Azerbaijani forces have bombarded the villages of Avetaranots, Sghnakh and Moshkhmhat in the region of Askeran

Statement of MFA of the Republic of Artsakh on the deliberate actions of Azerbaijan and Turkey aimed at disrupting peace initiatives to cease the hostilities