State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh asks Stepanakert residents not to panic in event of hearing sounds of explosions
The State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh asks Stepanakert residents not to panic in the event of hearing sounds of explosions:
"Dear compatriots!
At the moment, the sapper groups of the State Emergency Service are working in Stepanakert and in the areas adjacent to the city.
The identified weapons and munition are being destroyed on the spot. Therefore, please do not panic if you hear explosions."