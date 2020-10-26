Before 08:00, Azerbaijan hurried to accuse Armenian side of grossly violating the ceasefire - Ministry of Defense of Artsakh

From 08.00 Armenian side will maintain the full ceasefire - Pashinyan

ANCA Chairman Raffi Hamparian: It's Working! Keep Up the Pressure

The Republic of Artsakh confirms its readiness to comply, on a reciprocal basis, with the terms of the humanitarian ceasefire

The humanitarian ceasefire will take effect at 08:00 a.m. local time (12:00 a.m. EDT) on October 26, 2020

Press Statement by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group

During the day, after midday, the Azerbaijani forces have bombarded the villages of Avetaranots, Sghnakh and Moshkhmhat in the region of Askeran

Statement of MFA of the Republic of Artsakh on the deliberate actions of Azerbaijan and Turkey aimed at disrupting peace initiatives to cease the hostilities wa

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh appealed to the Stepanakert Office of the Mission of the International Committee of the Red Cross

he international community must make all the efforts to urgently stop the Azerbaijani atrocities and help those people to return their homes

Heavy artillery fire started during the afternoon․ Artsrun Hovhannisyan

Azeris illegally take passwords and usernames of Armenian social network accounts and start to manage those pages

Azerbaijani Armed Forces are attempting offensive operations in Armenian Armed Forces uniforms

Since the last update the new losses of Azerbaijan are: 11 UAVs, 2 TOS, 12 armored vehicles, 75 casualties

Sotk-Karvachar highway closed

Defense Army releases video of destruction of enemy forces

New losses of Azerbaijan include 4 UAVs, 8 armored vehicles, 80 casualties

Azerbaijan has repeatedly used widely banned cluster munitions in residential areas in Nagorno-Karabakh - Human Rights Watch

Pallone to Introduce Bipartisan Resolution Supporting Artsakh’s Right to Self-Determination

