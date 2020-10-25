Statement of MFA of the Republic of Artsakh on the deliberate actions of Azerbaijan and Turkey aimed at disrupting peace initiatives to cease the hostilities wa
Statement of MFA of the Republic of Artsakh on the deliberate actions of Azerbaijan and Turkey aimed at disrupting peace initiatives to cease the hostilities was disseminated in OSCE. The statement, in particular, emphasizes that։
“The vicious circle created by Azerbaijan, the repeated declarations of empty verbal promises to cease fire and the simultaneous continuation of armed aggression, can be broken through international recognition of the independence of the Republic of Artsakh and the application of sanctions against Azerbaijan, including the individual ones - against the top leadership of this country”.
The statement was previously published on the MFA website and provided to the media, and is available here: ⬇️
http://www.nkr.am/en/news/2020-10-24/mfa-statement