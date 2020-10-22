A A
I am against the idea of creating an operative headquarters - Gagik Tsarukyan leaves NSS (video)
A little while ago, PAP leader Gagik Tsarukyan left the NSS building. He was greeted by his party members and supporters.
Tsarukyan assured that he would put aside political disagreements, as the main task today should be to get out of the current situation.
Gagik Tsarukyan is against the establishment of an operative headquarters.
The PAP leader also said that he would instruct people to prepare volunteers who will go to the front line, as the fate of the nation is being decided now.