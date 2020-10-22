The best birthday present - Kim Kardashian on announcement of the Library of Congress
The American-Armenian celebrity Kim Kardashian celebrated her 40th birthday on Wednesday, and on her birthday, literally just now, she shared wonderful news.
"The best birthday present!! Today, the United States Library of Congress announced it will now use the subject heading…Armenian Genocide. This landmark news was announced nearly one year after recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the U.S. Congress and in the setting of the recent devastating attacks on Armenians in Artsakh. Thank you to all the individuals at the Library of Congress, members of Congress, @ANCA_DC & @UCLA library for working tirelessly on the efforts to continue to advocate for Armenians," continued the star.
"Together, we continue to pray during this difficult time for the many men, women, and children who have been impacted by the war. We are one global Armenian nation," the reality show star and businesswoman wrote Wednesday in her Instagram Stories.