Time will come when we will all go, but now we need keep the back strong - video (video)

People of different professions, ages and genders gather in the yard of the private house at 12 Paronyan Street. Here, a team of volunteers re-profiles uninterruptible power supplies (UPSs) to get 220 volts from 12 volts.

According to Artsrun Hovhannisyan, there is a great need for such converters, this is one of the initiatives of his friends, and this is not first one that they organize such assistance.